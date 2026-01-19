Youth vs. experience: The labor minister defines labor market strategy

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Jan 19 (BelTA/APP): Belarus’ labor market strategy centers on integrating both youth and experienced workers, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Andrei Lobovich said in an interview with the Belarus 1 television channel, BelTA reports.

When asked whether the focus should be on young people navigating their path in life or older workers, many of whom continue to work effectively well past retirement, Andrei Lobovich stressed that a single focus is not possible. “A comprehensive approach is essential. Today, we are making every effort to ensure that both young people and experienced workers feel comfortable in the labor market,” the minister assured.

He noted that today’s youth aim for rapid progress: to quickly gain a profession, acquire knowledge, and realize their potential. “Accordingly, flexible forms of employment are also required to facilitate a swift entry into the labor market,” the minister explained.

“Experienced employees provide the knowledge and expertise that must be passed on to the younger generation to guarantee continuity in all professions and industries,” concluded Andrei Lobovich.