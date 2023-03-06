Xinjiang’s mosques renovated with central, local govts support: Imam Juma

BEIJING, Mar 6 (APP): Imam of China’s largest Id Kah mosque in Kashgar, Mamat Juma said that in recent years, China’s central government and local authorities in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) have provided support for renovations to community mosques.

“The government has invested a lot to renovate the mosques which were first built in the 1980s or earlier. Now, even those in rural areas are in good condition. They’re all equipped with running water, electricity, natural gas and heating, providing a good environment for prayers,” he told CGTN in an interview.

Mamat Juma, who’s also a deputy to the National People’s Congress said that the Id Kah Mosque, a landmark in Kashgar, southern Xinjiang has a history of over 500 years.

“It is not only the biggest mosque in China, but also one of the most influential in Central Asia,” he added.

The imam of the mosque has been elected a deputy to the National People’s Congress – China’s top legislature. This is Mamat Juma’s sixth year as a deputy of the National People’s Congress – China’s top legislative body.

As vice president of the Xinjiang Islamic Association, he has long been concerned with religious affairs in the region.

He said that freedom of religious belief is fully guaranteed in Xinjiang and normal religious activities are carried out in an orderly manner.

Imam Mamat Juma said that he had received many foreign visitors, diplomats and journalists.

“Some of them asked whether the government suppresses us Muslims or restricts our customs and rituals. I told them that was not true, and I wish they can see the truth by themselves,” he added.

He said that as one of four deputies to the National People’s Congress from Kashgar, he represented a prefecture with a population of over four million people.

Beyond his responsibilities as a religious leader, he has been learning about the issues affecting local livelihoods and will bring his suggestions for discussion at the annual two sessions meetings in Beijing.