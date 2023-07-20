Xinjiang willing to expand exchanges, deepen practical cooperation

BEIJING, July 20 (APP): As the starting point of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and core area of the Silk and Road Economic Belt, China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is willing to further expand communication and exchanges with Pakistan to further deepen practical cooperation and better benefit the people of the two countries.

These views were expressed by Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Erken Tuniyaz, Chairman of the Autonomous Region and Abdul Raqib, President of the Islamic Association of China during a meeting with a Pakistani delegation led by Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Qibla Ayaz in Urumqi.

Welcoming the delegation,Ma Xingrui said that President Xi Jinping and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China attached great importance to the work of Xinjiang, established the Party’s strategy of governing Xinjiang in the new era, and led the work of Xinjiang in the right direction.

He said that Xinjiang fully and accurately implements the Party’s strategy of governing Xinjiang in the new era and firmly grasps the general goal of social stability and long-term stability, he added.

“We will promote the harmonious coexistence of all ethnic groups in the large family of the Chinese nation, protect the freedom of religious belief of religious believers in accordance with the law and closely promote the high-quality economic and social development of people’s livelihood,” he added.

He informed that at present, Xinjiang is anchoring its strategic positioning in the construction of a strong region and national rejuvenation, and solidly promotes the practice of Chinese-style modernization of Xinjiang.

Ma Xingrui brushed aside criticism of Western countries regarding human rights and other issues and termed the allegations an attempt to undermine the stable development of Xinjiang.

He said that Xinjiang’s society is stable and prosperous, and the people live and work in peace and contentment.

All the visiting religious scholars have seen the real life of the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang with their own eyes, and will have a first-hand experience of the successful practice of Chinese ethnic and religious policies in Xinjiang, he added.

During the meeting, the head of the delegation, Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Amir of Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Maulana Tayyab Tahir, Deputy Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that Pakistan is China’s good neighbor, good friend, good partner and brother, and has always stood with China.

During this visit to Xinjiang, China, the delegation saw the great achievements in Xinjiang’s economic and social development, and the people of all ethnic groups sharing the fruits of development.

In particular, we witnessed that under the guidance of China’s ethnic and religious policies, the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang live in harmony, fully enjoy the freedom of religious belief, carry out religious activities and have strengthened China’s legitimate position on Xinjiang-related issues, they said.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important part of the Belt and Road Initiative and an important manifestation of China-Pakistan friendship.

“We firmly support the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and hope to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China, especially China’s Xinjiang, in key areas, promote greater achievements in the economic and social development of the two sides, and contribute to the consolidation and development of China-Pakistan relations,” they highlighted.

The relevant personnel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, representatives of religious figures in Pakistan, and responsible comrades of relevant departments of the autonomous region attended the meeting.

Sponsored Ad