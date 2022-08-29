Xi sends condoles loss of lives in floods in Pakistan

BEIJING, Aug 29 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed his condolences over loss of lives in the worst floods hitting Pakistan.

President Xi, in a message to President Dr Arif Alvi, observed that severe floods had occurred recently in Pakistan, causing heavy casualties and serious property losses.

President Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, expressed deep condolences over the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.