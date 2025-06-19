Xi returns to Beijing after attending 2nd China-Central Asia Summit

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jun 19 (BRNN/APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Wednesday after attending the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana of Kazakhstan.

Xi’s entourage, including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister, returned by the same flight.