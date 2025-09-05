Xi meets Slovak prime minister

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Sep 5 (Xinhua/APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing on Thursday.

Fico is in China to attend commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi called on the two countries to uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, practice true multilateralism, and promote the reform and improvement of the global governance system.

China stands ready to work with Slovakia to strengthen high-level exchanges, firmly support each other’s development paths, and actively advance practical cooperation in areas such as new energy, infrastructure and logistics, Xi said.

He expressed hope that Slovakia will continue to play a positive role in promoting the sound and stable development of China-EU relations.

Fico said Slovakia attaches great importance to its relations with China, and is ready to deepen exchanges on governance experience, strengthen cooperation in various fields, further facilitate personnel exchanges, and welcome more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Slovakia.

Slovakia is willing to maintain close communication and coordination with China and actively work for the reform and improvement of the global governance system, he said.