Xi meets Russian State Duma chairman

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Xinhua/APP) : Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi pointed out that China-Russia relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant major-country relations in today’s volatile and changing world.

Persistently promoting the high-level development of China-Russia relations is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is also the source of stability for world peace, he said.

“In May this year, I paid a state visit to Russia and attended the celebration to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union,” Xi said.