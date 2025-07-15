Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Xi Jinping meets with SCO foreign ministries

MINSK, Jul 15 (BelTA/APP): During his visit to the People’s Republic of China, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maksim Ryzhenkov took part in a meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of the SCO member states with Chinese President Xi Jinping, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The participants of the event exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of the SCO, including in the context of the upcoming SCO summit at the level of heads of state in Tianjin in September 2026.

The Chinese president informed the foreign ministers about the priorities of the Chinese chairmanship in the SCO, and also gave an assessment of the current international situation.

