xAI, El Salvador announce world’s first nationwide AI education program

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (AA/APP): US-based artificial intelligence firm xAI announced a partnership Thursday with the government of El Salvador to launch the world’s first nationwide AI-powered education program.

xAI said its Grok model will be deployed to more than 5,000 public schools to provide adaptive, curriculum-aligned tutoring for more than 1 million students and support thousands of teachers under the two-year initiative.

The company said the program aims to tailor learning to each student’s pace and needs while helping develop frameworks for the responsible use of AI in classrooms globally.

“El Salvador doesn’t just wait for the future to happen; we build it,” said President Nayib Bukele, calling the project an example of the country’s bid to “leapfrog” through innovation.

Elon Musk, founder of xAI, said the partnership would place “the most advanced AI directly in the hands of an entire generation” as the country integrates Grok into its public education system.