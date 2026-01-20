World’s top golfers converge for 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic

- Advertisement -

DUBAI, Jan 20 (BelTA/APP): Anticipation is building as the 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic gets underway at Emirates Golf Club from 22nd to 25th January, marking the first Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai season.

The tournament will feature one of its strongest fields to date, led by record four-time champion Rory McIlroy, who returns 20 years after making his debut at the event. McIlroy will be aiming for a historic fifth Dallah Trophy against a world-class line-up that includes defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox and Tom McKibbin.

Former world number one and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is also among the contenders, while UAE golfer Ahmad Skaik will compete as a professional for the first time, underlining the tournament’s support for regional talent.

Preparations at the Majlis Course are in their final stages, with Emirates Golf Club’s agronomy team working to deliver championship conditions befitting one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments. Officials said the course is in excellent condition following months of intensive preparation.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said the collaboration between tournament organisers and course staff has ensured the event is ready to welcome players and fans for what promises to be a memorable edition.

Beyond the golf, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic offers a festival-style experience, with Tournament Town hosting family activities, live entertainment and expanded food and hospitality options throughout the week.

General admission is free on 22nd and 23rd January, with paid access on 24th and 25th January. The event continues to reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading global destination for world-class sporting events.