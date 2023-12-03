World’s first ‘Supply China expo’ concludes in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (APP): The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) concluded in Beijing.

Themed “Connecting the World for a Shared Future,” the five-day expo resonates with China’s emphasis on the importance of stable industrial and supply chains.

It also aims to connect upstream, midstream, and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain, and to contribute to building a stable and smooth global supply chain.

“China is moving up the global value chains. Its technology can lead to a new wave of economic growth at home and abroad, benefiting both the country and the world,” Chris Pereira, CEO of iMpact said at the expo.

Wang Lei, AstraZeneca’s global Executive Vice President, also showcased deep experience, “In the past year, we have invested USD 1 billion in China to vigorously strengthened our supply chain system.

The results have been remarkable at this expo, especially in zero-carbon emission reduction. Facing numerous challenges, companies in different countries must never be decoupled from each other, but cooperate for win-win results.”

“CISCE brings unlimited opportunities, not only to China but also to all Arab countries. As we all know, we are each other’s indispensable trading partners,” Ahmed Shaaban Hassan, an Economic Researcher at the League of Arab States, told the China Economic Net.

“In order to become a more important link in the global supply chain system, the trade field between China and Arab states should expand further”, he added.

Except for traditional trade, China-Arab e-commerce cooperation also has great potential.

Big data, 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence our cooperation should occupy an indispensable position in the global trading system. Besides, it’s a sincere hope that China will build more logistics hubs in Arab states to help them be more integrated in the Belt and Road framework,” the researcher added.

“China’s economy has become deeply integrated into global value chains.

Multinational companies first turned China into a global export platform before reaping the benefits of the sheer size of the market. This process of value chain splicing has allowed for the realization of efficiency gains from specialization,” Margit Molnar, head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s China desk, emphasized.

Proactively opening its doors to the world, China has emerged as a primary trading partner with over 140 countries and regions, securing its position as the world’s second-largest importer for 14 consecutive years.

Accounting for about 30 percent of global manufacturing output, the scale of China’s manufacturing industry has consistently held the top position globally for an impressive 13-year streak.

Zhang Shaogang, Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, introduced at today’s press conference that during the first CISCE, relevant parties held more than 360 exchange activities, with more than 15,000 people participating, and released 23 research reports, declarations, standards and so on. According to incomplete statistics, more than 200 cooperation agreements and agreements of intent were signed, involving an amount of more than RMB 150 bln.

A total of 44 companies from domestic and international markets Major enterprises, including SAP, iFlytek Co., TCL, and China Electronics Co. (CEC), signed up for the second edition of the expo.

“The CISCE has become a new international public product shared by the world and a new carrier to promote the construction of an open world economy, making a positive contribution to world economic recovery and global development and prosperity,” Zhang concluded that CCPIT will work with all parties to successfully host the expo every year in the future

APP/asg