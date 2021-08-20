World should encourage Afghan factions to engage in dialogue: China

BEIJING, Aug 20 (APP)::China on Friday urged the international community to work together to help the relevant parties in Afghanistan engage in dialogue and communication to prevent any new civil war or humanitarian disaster from happening.

“We believe the most imperative task in the Afghanistan at the moment is for the international community to work together to help all the factions in the country engage in dialogue and communication so that there will be no civil war or humanitarian disaster”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

The fundamental way out of the problem of Afghan refugees is to avoid unnecessary casualties and the creation of large scale refugees, she made the remarks while answering a question about whether China will support the large-scale evacuation operation in Afghanistan and accept Afghan refugees.

“We should support and encourage the unity of all factions and ethnic groups in Afghanistan and find an open and inclusive political framework acceptable to the Afghan people and in line with their interests and national conditions through dialogue and consultation,” she added.

Commenting to the statement of Taliban spokesperson inscribed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, she said that the Chinese side has noticed the statement.

“We noted that the factions in Afghanistan are still consulting over future framework and holding the peace and reconciliations”, she added.

The spokesperson said that China’s position on the Afghan issue is very clear and added, China hopes that Afghanistan will form an open, inclusive, and broadly representative government, which pursues moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and meets its people’s aspirations and the expectations of the international community.