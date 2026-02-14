World leaders greet Tarique Rahman on his election victory

DHAKA, Feb 14 (BSS/APP): World leaders and diplomatic missions have congratulated BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on his party’s decisive election victory, expressing readiness to work closely with the new government to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

Congratulatory messages poured in from India, China, the United States, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election held on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Tarique Rahman both in a message and over phone.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh,” he said.

“India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh,” read the message.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals”, Modi said.

United States

“Congratulations to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its leader Tarique Rahman as well as the people of Bangladesh. The United States looks forward to working with the newly elected government to advance prosperity and the security of the region,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The US Embassy in Dhaka stated “Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on a successful election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Tarique Rahman on your historic victory,”

“The United States looks forward to working with you (Rahman) to realize shared goals of prosperity and security for both our countries,” it added.

China

“Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on the smooth and successful 13th National Parliamentary Election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for taking the lead in the election,” The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said.

“We look forward to working together with the new government of Bangladesh and writing new chapters of China-Bangladesh relations,” read the message.

Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said, “I extend my warmest felicitations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading the BNP to a resounding victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the elections,”

“I look forward to working closely with the new Bangladesh leadership to further strengthen our historic, brotherly multifaceted bilateral relations and advance our shared goals of peace, stability, and development in South Asia and beyond,” read the message.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has greeted BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of his election victory.

“Congratulations to Tarique Rahman and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party on your election victory and to the people of Bangladesh as the country enters a new chapter,” said the United Kingdom High Commission in Dhaka.

The UK expressed readiness to work together on shared priorities including economic growth, migration, climate action and security cooperation.

Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman and his party BNP marking the historic victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Polls.

In a message of congratulation, he said, “I warmly congratulate Tarique Rahman and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party on their emphatic election victory.”

“This is a triumph of democracy: the Bangladeshi people, having navigated a period of extraordinary challenges, have spoken clearly at the ballot box,” the message read.

“Malaysia looks forward to working with the new Bangladeshi leadership to bring new energy to our bilateral ties. I join Malaysians in extending our warmest regards to the people of Bangladesh,” said the Malaysian Prime Minister.

Nepal

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki said “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to a remarkable victory in the elections,”

“I look forward to working closely with you (Rahman) to strengthen our neighbourly ties and consolidate cooperation in areas of mutual interest, “read the message.

She also conveyed “warm congratulations to the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the 13th parliamentary elections.”

Maldives

“I extend my warm regards and look forward to working closely together, to further advance and deepen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the Maldives and Bangladesh,” President of the Republic of the Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu said.

He added, “I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow in scope and strength in the years ahead.”

Bhutan

Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay congratulated BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on his party’s massive election victory.

“I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the warm ties of friendship between Bhutan and Bangladesh,” he said in a message.

“Warmest congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman and the BNP on winning the Bangladesh General Elections,” said the Bhutanese Prime Minister.

He said this resounding mandate reflects the confidence of the people of Bangladesh in Tarique Rahman’s leadership and heralds a new chapter of peace and progress.

The congratulatory messages collectively signal strong international engagement and a shared willingness among regional and global partners to work with Bangladesh’s newly elected government.