World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit kicks off in Zhejiang province

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (APP): The World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit kicked off at the Chinese river town of Wuzhen, Zhejiang province on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the conference via video.

With the theme of “Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All — Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace,” this year’s summit features a series of exhibitions, awards and project-launch events, along with 20 sub-forums, Xinhua reported.

Launched in 2014, the WIC has been held in the town of Zhejiang Province for nine years in a row, with a total attendance of nearly 12,000 participants from 172 countries and regions.

The summit has yielded a raft of outcomes, such as a concept document and an initiative on jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, with China’s proposals and inspiring ideas on cyberspace recognized by more people across the world.

The WIC Wuzhen Summit is a vivid example of China’s efforts to actively engage in global internet development and governance.

Over the past decade, China has established high-calibre platforms for international cyberspace exchanges and cooperation and quickened the pace of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, while helping to deliver benefits to people across the world through cyberspace development.