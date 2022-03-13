World community should probe Indian clarification on projectile crash: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Mar 12 (APP):Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and law on Saturday said that the world community should probe Indian-so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash into Pakistani territory.

Cheng Xizhong, also a former Chinese Defense Attache in South Asian countries pointed out that no matter what “excuse” India may find, this was the unprovoked violation of Pakistani airspace, which should be strongly condemned.

He said that the Indian projectile crash directly threatened the civilian lives who were airborne in commercial airlines during the high-speed object’s flight at 40,000 feet height. The world community should also supervise India and prevent it from arbitrarily undermining regional peace as India is an irresponsible country.

Prof. Cheng noted that it took more than two days for India to accept that this was their missile launched ostensibly due to a “technical malfunction” during maintenance.

He said that in its statement, the Indian Defense Ministry only expressed sorry, not even an apology, which is really incomprehensible.

Prof. Cheng opined that the Indian military has not only a large number of conventional missiles, but also over 150 nuclear warheads, covering the entire trans-Himalayan region.

He said that if India has frequent “technical malfunctions”, its missiles, especially those carrying nuclear warheads, may fly anywhere at any time. In this case, how can the whole region, including China, Pakistan and other countries in South Asia, have peace and security?

Prof. Cheng analyzed that now both India and Pakistan have nuclear weapons, and their deployed missiles are aimed at each other’s strategic objectives.

Prof. Cheng believed that the Pakistani military is fully capable of early warning and rapid response, that is, launching a missile to intercept and retaliating against Indian military targets. In this way, India’s “technical malfunction” may burst into full-scale war between India and Pakistan, and even a nuclear war. It was Pakistan’s restraint that effectively avoided such extremely serious consequences.

He further said that now people are worried about India`s ability to handle sensitive technology. Indian missiles may fly all over the sky due to “technical malfunctions”, which may threaten the international commercial airlines in the air and civilian lives on the ground at any time.

Therefore, he suggested that since India does not have the technical ability to master and control missiles, especially nuclear weapons, India should destroy these weapons of mass destruction in time. The United States, France, Russia and other countries should consider immediately stopping the sale to India of those advanced weapons and equipment that India cannot master technically.

Otherwise, India’s strategic weapons will seriously threaten the peace of the entire trans Himalayan region, he added.

APP/asg