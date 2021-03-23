World community must take practical actions for settlement of Kashmir issue: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, Mar 23 (APP):The international community, especially the world powers including the United States must take practical actions for the resolution of Kashmir issue to maintain long lasting peace in South Asia, Cheng Xizhong, Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute said on Tuesday.

On March 22, Indian troops martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In fact, this is no longer news. Such tragedies happen every day, causing Kashmiris to bleed every day.

As long as India’s act of state terrorism does not stop, the poor Kashmiris will continue to be mercilessly suppressed and brutally killed by the Indian military, Cheng who is also a visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said in a statement.

He said, the Narendra Modi regime has committed monstrous crimes with the inarguable proofs, and India`s extremely serious violation of human rights in IIOJK has been strongly condemned by the entire international community.

“US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin arrived in India for a three-day visit on March 19. I am happy to see the cooperation between the United States and India, but I hope such cooperation is conducive to regional peace and stability”, he added.

Cheng Xizhong said, now, the biggest threat to peace in South Asia is India’s endless suppression of the struggle of the Kashmiri people for national self-determination in IIOJK.

Therefore, the Biden administration should first discuss this issue with India.

Since the Narendra Modi regime is now deploying the most advanced weapons and equipment in IIOJK to kill the Kashmiri people, all countries that uphold justice and defend human rights should stop selling weapons to India.

He opined that during the US Defense Secretary’s visit to India this time, the two sides discussed arms deals, which actually contributed to India’s arrogance in suppressing the Kashmiri people. For this reason, I hope the Biden administration will think twice.