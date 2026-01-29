Thursday, January 29, 2026
World circus brings international entertainment to Hail Rally

Hail, Jan 29 (SPA/APP): The world circus, part of the accompanying activities of the Hail Toyota International Baja Rally 2026, drew a large crowd with world-class entertainment that enriched the overall visitor experience.
On its opening day, it presented two consecutive shows, highlighting high engagement with the rally’s entertainment programs.
The circus is regarded as one of the most prominent accompanying attractions of the rally, offering daily performances that combine artistic excellence with international professionalism. These shows further enhance the stature of the Hail Rally as a national event that successfully integrates sports, entertainment, and economic development.

