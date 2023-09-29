World Capitals condemn terrorist attacks in Mastung, Hangu, conveyed solidarity with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD Sept 29 (APP): Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Iran, Iraq and France, while strongly condemning and denouncing the terrorist attacks that took place in Mastung, Balochistan and Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirmed their solidarity with Pakistan and its people.

In separate statements by the respective ministries, these countries conveyed sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in its statement, expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the cowardly terrorist attacks which led to the death and injury of many innocent people.

The ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm position calling for the rejection of violence and terrorism wherever it occurs and expressed the Kingdom’s full solidarity and standing by Pakistan and its brotherly people in this momentous event.

The ministry offered the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the brotherly people of Pakistan, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

In a message condemning the cowardly act of terrorism in Balochistan, Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi said this blind act once again shown that the terrorists, with their ignorance and distance from the merciful teachings of Islam, have no other goal than to create division among Muslims.

According to IRNA, the president while expressing his sympathy with the government and people of Pakistan said the Islamic Republic Iran was resolutely ready to cooperate with Pakistan to fight against any manifestations of terrorism and extremism and wanted the international community, especially the Islamic countries, to seriously react to this criminal act and prevent the repetition of such tragic events.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the two terrorist bombings in Pakistan.

The ministry – in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) – expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and its solidarity with the government of Pakistan in the face of all attempts to tamper with its security and stability, carried out by extremist and terrorist groups.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, in a statement said “We have learnt with deep sorrow that, more than 50 people lost their lives, and more than 100 people were injured at an attack against the community gathered for the Meelad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at a mosque on September 29, 2023, in the Mastung region in Pakistan’s Balochistan province in the West.”

It said that they shared the grief of the Government and people of Pakistan.

,“We condemn this heinous attack targeting a place of worship on this holy day and we wish mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded in the attack,” it said.

The ministry also reiterated that, in the face of this abhorrent terrorist attack that have targeted the peace, stability and well-being of brotherly and friendly Pakistan, Turkiye would continue to support Pakistan with determination in its fight against terrorism.

The government of France condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks perpetrated during religious processions in Pakistan.

“France condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks perpetrated during religious processions in several provinces of Pakistan, which caused the death of more than fifty people and left dozens injured,” a statement said.

France presented its condolences to the relatives of the victims and its wishes for recovery to the injured as it stood with the people of Pakistan in this ordeal.

The UAE has strongly condemned the two terrorist bombings that took place in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in multiples deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Pakistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.