Wisdom of ancient civilizations guides China-Italy cooperation, says Chinese FM

ROME, Oct. 9 (BRNN/APP): China and Italy, drawing on the wisdom of their rich ancient civilizations, can both strengthen bilateral ties and offer practical pathways for the international community to respond to today’s global challenges, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said this while meeting the press together with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

Mutual respect, openness, cooperation, and mutual learning are the shared principles of China and Italy, embodying the wisdom of two ancient civilizations, said Wang. They not only provide a solid guarantee for the development of bilateral relations but also offer practical pathways for the international community to address the changes of our times.

Wang noted that the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee was a complete success, with both sides reaching an important consensus on building a more stable and fruitful China-Italy relationship.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy. Over the past 55 years, the steady development of China-Italy relations has been based both on historical exchanges and on the need for mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said.

Wang emphasized that mutual respect is the right way for countries to get along with each other. Those who share similar ideals and values are friends, and those who seek common ground while reserving differences can also be friends. Cultural and institutional differences should not become obstacles to dialogue and cooperation. The key is to understand and support each other’s core interests and legitimate concerns.

China has always maintained that all countries, regardless of their size or strength, are equal members of the international community. Unilateral bullying should not be the dominant color of this era, and the international community can not repeat the mistakes of the law of the jungle. Treating each other as equals and engaging in dialogue and consultation are the only ways to resolve conflicts and differences, Wang said.