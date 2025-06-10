WHO announces mpox remains public health emergency of international concern

- Advertisement -

GENEVA, Jun 10 (APP):WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the mpox upsurge continues to meet the criteria of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) set forth in the International Health Regulations (IHR).

The announcement follows the fourth meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee regarding the upsurge of mpox. The Committee, recognising progress in the capacity to respond in certain countries, advised the Director-General that the event continues to constitute a PHEIC, based on the continuing rise in the number of cases, including a recent increase in West Africa, and likely ongoing undetected transmission in some countries beyond the African continent.

Ongoing operational challenges in responding to the event, including concerning surveillance and diagnostics, as well as a lack of funding make prioritizing response interventions challenging and require continued international support.

The upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread to neighbouring countries was first determined to be a public health emergency of international concern by the Director-General on 14 August 2024. Since then, the Emergency Committee has met on three additional occasions, each time advising the Director-General that the event continues to constitute a PHEIC.