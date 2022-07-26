Wang Yi to attend SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tashkent

BEIJING, Jul 26 (APP):Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the upcoming meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, from July 28 to 29, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the foreign ministers of other SCO member states have already confirmed their readiness to attend the meeting.

Wang Yi will exchange views with his counterparts of other member states on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields and other issues of common concern, so as to make comprehensive preparations for this year’s SCO summit, Zhao said during his regular briefing.

He said that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the SCO Charter and the 15th anniversary of the signing of Treaty on Long-Term Good Neighborhood, Friendship and Cooperation between the SCO member states.

The SCO has firmly carried forward the Shanghai Spirit, continuously deepened cooperation in various fields, blazed a successful path of a new type of regional organization and made important contributions to the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

The spokesperson said that China is willing to work with all parties to strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implement Global Development Initiatives and Global Security Initiatives, and build a closer SCO community with a shared future.

To a question about Egypt’s intention to become a dialogue partner and Belarus hope to become a member of SCO respectively, he said, since its establishment, the SCO has always followed the “Shanghai Spirit” and firmly adhered to the concept of open and inclusive cooperation, which has been highly recognized by the international community.

The spokesperson said, at present, more and more countries hope to strengthen cooperation with the SCO, which fully demonstrates the increasing attractiveness and international influence of the SCO.

“We welcome countries that agree with the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ and the SCO’s purpose and principles to join the SCO family” he added.

He informed that the SCO summit last year approved Egypt’s SCO dialogue partner status.

China supports Egypt’s active participation in cooperation within the SCO framework.

As an observer state, Belarus has been actively participating in the SCO cooperation in relevant fields, and has made important contributions to the healthy and stable development of the SCO. China and Belarus are comprehensive strategic partners.

China supports Belarus’ application to become a member of the SCO and is willing to actively study and make a decision together with other member states, he added.

After the attendance of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Wang Yi will pay official visits to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.