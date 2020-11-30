BEIJING, Nov 30 (APP):A large number of visitors showed keen interest in Pakistani products displayed at Pakistan pavilion set up in the exhibition area of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) being held in Nanning, Guangxi province China.

Pakistan traders and businessmen exhibited jewellery, precious stones, marble, carpets, furniture, handicrafts, and sports goods at the stalls set up in the Pakistan at their stalls in the Pakistan Pavilion.

During his visit to Pakistan Pavilion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque interacted with Pakistani businessmen and appreciated their efforts to promote Pakistani products in China.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan had been invited as a special partner country at the 17th CAEXPO which was an an honour and a great opportunity to enhance trade and business relations not only with China but also with the ASEAN countries.

“China-ASEAN bloc represents about two billion markets and as Pakistan has a very relationship with China and also very important and historic relationship with ASEAN countries, so our partnership and presence at the CAEXPO gives us a new way to expand our trade and investment relationship”, he added.

He expressed satisfaction over participation of such a large number of Pakistani traders in the CAEXPO despite Covid-19 pandemic and hoped that more businessmen would participate again in the next edition of the expo also as Pakistan was likely to be invited as the special partner in 18th CAEXPO as well.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, it was a pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative and many ASEAN countries were also part of it. “We will like the ASEAN countries to benefit from the opportunities it offers”, he added.

Commenting on pavilion, Ihsan Ullah, Chief Executive of Guangzhou Upsource Trading Company acknowledged the efforts of Pakistani Mission in this regard.

He said that Pakistani businessmen were playing key role in introducing Pakistani products in China and importing various goods from Pakistan.

Pakistan Pavilion has displayed major export and cultural items as well as print and audio-visual material on tourist attractions of Pakistan.

Faizan Ahmed, a Pakistani exhibitor who deals in precious, semi precious stones and handicrafts informed that the Chinese buyers show keen interest in these products.

He said that this event would help promote Pakistani brands and products in China and ASEAN countries.

Pakistani enterprises also took orders on the spot for products such as wooden, brass, and stone handicrafts, onyx, gem-stones, leather items and jewelery.

As a longstanding friend of China with close ties to ASEAN countries, Pakistan’s first-time participation in the three-day 2020 CAEXPO underscores the country’s sustained efforts at regional economic integration and results-oriented cooperation.

CAEXPO is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of China and its counterparts in the ten ASEAN member states as well as the ASEAN Secretariat and is organized by the government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.