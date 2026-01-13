Vietnam adds culture day as public holiday

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

HANOI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua/APP): Vietnam has officially added Nov. 24 to its list of public holidays, designating the date as Vietnamese Culture Day, local daily Lao Dong reported Tuesday.

The day is intended to expand public access to and enjoyment of culture, encourage artists and cultural practitioners to engage in creative work and promote across society the appreciation and practice of a cultured and civilized way of life.

Vietnam targets allocating at least 2 percent of the total state budget annually to culture development by 2030.

The cultural industry is expected to contribute about 7 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product by 2030, the report said.

By 2030, Vietnam also plans to develop between five and ten national brands in cultural industries with high growth potential, including cinema, performing arts, cultural tourism, design and fashion.