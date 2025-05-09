19.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 9, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsIRAN-VP and Tajikistan are the second homes of both nations
International News

IRAN-VP and Tajikistan are the second homes of both nations

9
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Tehran, May 9 (APP): First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said that Iran and Tajikistan are two neighboring and brotherly countries.

Aref made the remarks in a meeting with Tajik Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma in Tehran on Wednesday.

“Iran is your second home and Tajikistan is our second home,” Aref told the Tajik minister.

He said that there is no obstacle to expanding relations between the two countries, and this strategy primarily refers to common cultural characteristics, civilizational areas, and common language.

Aref said that fortunately, with the will that exists in the authorities of the two countries, Iran and Tajikistan can expand bilateral relations in various fields.

He pointed out that the economies of the two countries can complement each other.

The First Vice President, while positively assessing the regular holding of the joint commission, emphasized the implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan