Uzbekistan’s agro-industry enters global stage

TASHKENT, March 25 (UzA/APP) : From March 25 to 27 this year, the 21st International Exhibition “Agriculture – AgroWorld Uzbekistan 2026” is being held at the Uzexpocentre National Exhibition Complex.

On the eve of the event, the Iteca Exhibitions held a press conference for media representatives. The organizers provided detailed information on the preparation process, participants, and expected outcomes.

– This year’s exhibition differs from previous ones, – said Nodira Khayitboyeva, a manager at the company. – The exposition will cover all pavilions and open areas of Uzexpocentre. Applications from foreign manufacturers continue to be received. However, all spaces are already booked, and the capacity to accommodate new participants is limited.

The event will bring together 162 companies from 19 countries, including Uzbekistan, Austria, the United States, Belarus, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Spain, and Italy. Today, large-scale changes are taking place in Uzbekistan’s agro-industrial sector. According to the 2025 results, steady growth has been recorded in the country’s agricultural products and services, valued at 538 billion 919.7 million UZS, up 4.4 percent from 2024. Currently, export directions are expanding in this sector, and international cooperation is being strengthened.

The 2026 exposition will showcase practical technological solutions required by modern agro-industrial enterprises. The developments presented will cover poultry farming and livestock breeding, feed production, veterinary services, grain processing and storage, and agrochemical solutions aimed at increasing yields and protecting crops.

As per tradition, Farmers’ Day will be held on March 26, the second day of the exhibition, during which direct negotiations will be held among manufacturers, suppliers, farms, dehkan households, and agricultural clusters.