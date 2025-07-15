Uzbekistan, Turkey to strengthen trade, economic cooperation

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, July 15 (UzA/APP) : A roundtable discussion was organized in Ankara in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan and the Turkey-Uzbekistan Committee of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

The event was attended by representatives of our diplomatic mission and a delegation of DEIK members led by the Chairman of the Committee, Özgür Önar Özgüven.

The parties paid special attention to trade, economic and investment issues. Representatives of Turkish business expressed particular interest in intensifying partnership in such areas as energy, agriculture, construction and information technologies. Mutual readiness to hold practical meetings in G2B and B2B formats, as well as to organize joint events, was confirmed.

The initiative to hold the “12 months – 12 regions” webinar program covering Bukhara, Khorezm, Namangan, Jizzakh, Samarkand regions and Tashkent city in the first half of 2025 was highly appreciated. The head of the committee noted that as a result of specific agreements, Turkish companies will visit our country to continue dialogue and implement projects.

Particular attention was paid to the development of public-private partnerships and partnerships in the mining industry. The hosts expressed their desire to make the visit of Uzbek delegations a tradition and to help attract Turkish investors to promising initiatives implemented in our regions.

The meeting is a sign of the increasing desire of the parties to further expand cooperation between the two countries based on trust and mutual benefit.