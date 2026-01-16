Friday, January 16, 2026
International News

Uzbekistan national team to participate in 2026 FIFA Series

TASHKENT, Jan 16 (UzA/APP) : In March and April this year, Uzbekistan will host the 2026 FIFA Series. This tournament will provide the national teams with an opportunity to share their experiences and further improve their positions in the FIFA rankings. The national teams of Iceland, Gabon, and Trinidad and Tobago will arrive in Uzbekistan to participate in the 2026 FIFA Series.
Recall that the Uzbekistan national team, under the guidance of Fabio Cannavaro, got into group K of the World Cup. In this group, Uzbekistan will face Portugal, Colombia, Congo, Jamaica, and New Caledonia.

