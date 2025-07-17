Uzbekistan is one of the world’s leading apricot exporters

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, July 17 (UzA/APP) : Uzbekistan boasts a rich experience and significant scientific potential in various agricultural sectors, including horticulture, vegetable production, and melon cultivation.

Due to the special attention paid to the development of the agro-industrial complex, the volume of fruit and vegetable products grown is increasing annually, which not only allows for the satisfaction of domestic demand but also enables an increase in export volumes.

It is worth noting that, in a relatively short period, Uzbekistan has secured one of the leading positions in global exports of apricots, plums, cherries, grapes, walnuts, cabbage, and other fruits and vegetables.

In 2024, 527 thousand tons of apricots were grown in Uzbekistan. Thus, Uzbekistan still ranks second in the world in apricot cultivation.

According to the data, China is one of Uzbekistan’s largest export markets. In 2016, China imported fruits worth $5.8 billion. It is predicted that by 2030, the volume of imports of cherries, plums, grapes, and apricots will grow to $1.8 billion.

According to experts, Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector is undergoing radical reform, with modern scientific and technical achievements being introduced and intensive agricultural technologies implemented. The activities of farmers and gardeners are being comprehensively encouraged, which contributes to the sustainable development of the industry.