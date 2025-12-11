Uzbekistan, International Automobile Federation sign a Memorandum of Cooperation

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, Dec 11 (UzA/APP) : Representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Sports and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) met in Olympic Village.

Issues of preparation for upcoming international events and expansion of cooperation were discussed by the Minister of Sports of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov, First Deputy Chairman of the NOC Otabek Umarov, Chairman of the National Autosport and Karting Federation of Uzbekistan Anvar Ergashev, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President of the Senate Carmelo Sanz De Barros, and ACI President Geronimo La Russa.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Sports of Uzbekistan and the FIA signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) Project. The program aims at combating online insults and cyberbullying against athletes, officials, and representatives of the field.