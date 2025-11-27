Uzbekistan – France: Cooperation reaches the level of strategic partnership

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, Nov 27 (UzA/APP) :

An online meeting was held between the inter-parliamentary cooperation groups of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Senate of the Parliament of the French Republic.

The parties discussed issues related to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two states and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

An exchange of views took place on expanding economic cooperation and developing interaction in several sectors. Special attention was given to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. In particular, the importance of ongoing joint initiatives to restore cultural heritage sites and expand educational cooperation was emphasized. Proposals were put forward to intensify tourism cooperation, including the organization of joint tourism forums and cultural events.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to systematize the activities of the inter-parliamentary cooperation groups, hold joint sessions at least once a year, and organize the next meeting in the Republic of Uzbekistan.