Uzbekistan – China cooperation in social protection expands

TASHKENT, Jan 16 (UzA/APP) : The leadership of the National Agency for Social Protection held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Uzbekistan Yu Jun.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral cooperation and discussed measures to deepen social protection for the population.

Special emphasis was placed on the prospects of cooperation in human development, rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, protection of children from violence, and other types of discrimination.

The parties exchanged views on studying China’s best practices for providing social rehabilitation services to people with disabilities, on the development of a nutrition system within social protection institutions, and on other practical areas, as well as on their implementation.

Following the meeting, issues related to attracting grant funding for the implementation of priority social projects, the participation of specialized foundations and charitable organizations in China, and mechanisms for international assistance in financing pilot initiatives were discussed.