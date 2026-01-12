Uzbekistan–China archaeologists discover ancient Kuva settlement

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, Jan 12 (UzA/APP) : A team of archaeologists from Uzbekistan and China has uncovered a section of the remaining walls of the Kuva settlement in Uzbekistan, dating from the period between the 3rd century BC and the 10th century AD.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, members of the joint Luoyang – Fergana archaeological expedition believe that this discovery constitutes key material evidence for the study of the historical development of the ancient town along the Great Silk Road and of cultural exchanges between the East and the West.

The ruins of the Kuva settlement, covering an area of 110,000 square meters, are located in the Uzbek part of the Fergana Valley. As an important hub on the ancient Silk Road, this region maintained long-standing ties with China, a history spanning more than two millennia.

Archaeologists have preliminarily determined that the fortifications of the ancient settlement, which were reconstructed multiple times, were used over an extended period, from the Parthian Kingdom, the state of Dayuan, and Sogdiana to the period of Samanid rule.

The evolution of wall construction technologies provides crucial physical evidence for studying architectural craftsmanship and the selection of building materials across different periods, potential cultural influences on these choices, and clarifying the routes of cultural transmission, explained Liu Bin, head of the joint expedition from the Chinese side.

In 2023, the Luoyang Institute of Archaeology of Henan province and Fergana State University established a joint archaeological team to excavate the ruins of the ancient Kuva settlement.

To date, such relics as palaces, city gates, walls, residential houses, streets, and craft workshops have been discovered at the ruins, Liu Bin stated.

“Systematic excavations are planned to be carried out in the palace areas next year to subsequently form a comprehensive understanding of the layout and functional zoning of the ancient settlement”, Liu Bin said.