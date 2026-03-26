Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan reach an agreement in agriculture

TASHKENT, March 26 (UzA/APP): During a working visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, met with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov.

According to the Trend News Agency, the discussion centered on cooperation issues in the agricultural sector and prospects for expanding ties. It was highlighted that friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are also steadily growing in the agricultural sector. Significant focus at the meeting was on implementing joint investment projects, boosting entrepreneurs’ efforts, and exchanging modern technologies.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Agricultural Research Center and the National Center for Knowledge and Innovation under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The document provides for deepening partnership in the fields of research, education, and science.