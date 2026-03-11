Uzbek products may enter Belarus supermarkets

TASHKENT, March 11 (UzA/APP) : Efforts are ongoing to widely introduce Uzbekistan’s agricultural and food products to the Belarusian market, particularly through the country’s major supermarket chains.

The Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Davron Vakhabov, held a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus. Deputy Minister Svetlana Korotkevich and Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Minsk, Rahmatulla Nazarov, also took part in the negotiations.

During the discussion, the possibility of placing Uzbek products in major retail centers was analyzed. The Belarusian side expressed its readiness to provide practical assistance as an institutional partner in this process. This step will open the way for our products to be widely presented across the country.

The issue of effectively leveraging logistics opportunities to deliver products to Belarus was also raised. In particular, emphasis was placed on the possibility of avoiding the return of vehicles arriving in Uzbekistan with empty cargo, and instead using them to deliver ready agricultural and food products on a relatively low-cost logistics basis.

An online meeting is planned in the coming days with the participation of business directors of five major supermarket chains in Belarus. During this dialogue, the placement of our products on retail shelves will be discussed in detail.