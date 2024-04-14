US shoots down Israel-bound drones fired from Iran: American official

WASHINGTON, Apr 14 (APP): The US military said late Saturday it had shot down drones fired by Iran and headed toward Israel amid Iran’s retaliatory strike on the Jewish state.

“In accordance with our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, US forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel,” a US defence official said in a media statement. “Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region.”

How many drones or the locations where they were shot down were not specified. However, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched a barrage of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to Israel’s April 1 strike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, that killed several high-level Iranian military commanders.

Saturday’s retaliatory strike by Iran began shortly before midnight in Israel, with the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations writing in a post on X that the military action was conducted “in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus.”

“The matter can be deemed concluded,” the official statement read. “However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!”

The US, in response to Iran’s attack, reaffirmed its continued military support for Israel, saying, “the United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran.”

CNN, citing a senior administration official, reported several hours after the strikes occurred that US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would not contribute to offensive strikes against Iran in the wake of the attack.

“Our forces remain postured to protect US troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel’s defence, and enhance regional stability,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III said in a statement released Saturday night.

“We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defence of Israel.”