US police on manhunt for man who scarred Pakistani student with acid

NEW YORK, Apr 23 (APP):A manhunt is underway on Long Island suburb of New York City for an unknown assailant, who doused Nafiah Ikram, a 21-year-old Pakistani-American student, with acid that left her badly scarred, according to media reports.

“My advice is to surrender yourself now because we’re gonna get you, we’re coming for you,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Thursday, the reward for information leading to arrest of the assailant was doubled— from $10,000 to $20,000.

Investigators with County’s Police Department said the attacker seen in surveillance video was a thin man, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall. They said he fled in a red car.

Nafiah, a pre-med student at Hofstra University, told reporters Thursday that she noticed the suspect as soon as she got home that night on March 17. She says right away that something did not feel right.

“He ran up behind me and threw it in my face,” she said. “I can’t understand what level of hatred, or jealousy, or whatever provoked this person to do this to me.”

Investigators were still testing the liquid to determine what it was, the reports said. But whatever it was, it turned Nafiah’s face ash gray, making her feel like her face was on fire. It melted through her jacket and burned her arms.

For weeks doctors thought Nafiah would be blind, according to reports. Her eyesight has since improved, but it is unclear if she will ever regain her full vision.

Congress member and former Nassau County District Attorney, Kathleen Rice, has called on the New York state’s Hate Crimes Task Force to assist Nassau County police.

“We have no evidence at this time to say it was a hate crime,” Ryder said. “We have no evidence at this time to say it was not a hate crime. We treat our victims the same.”

Nafiah’s father, Shaikh Ikram, explained the extent of her injuries, from which she is still recovering.

“Her eye is very damaged and her face – maybe we are hoping it will heal, but it’s going to take a long time. She still cannot eat. She’s having difficulty eating even soft foods,” he said. “She’s very scared,” he added.

Meanwhile, a fund created to meet Nafiah’s medical costs has already raised over $370,000, with over 9,000 donors as of Thursday.

Shaikh Ikram said the family was thankful for all those who donated and showed support. “I don’t know how to thank them. They’re wonderful,” he said.