US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrect caucus to underpin ties with Pakistan

NEW YORK, May 30 (APP): US Congressman Tom Suozzi has told Pakistani-Americans that he is working with his colleagues to revive the long-dormant ‘Congressional Pakistan Caucus’ in a bid to bolster Washington-Islamabad relations.

Suozzi, a Democrat, made the announcement during a meeting with prominent community leaders in Long Island, a suburb of the New York City.

Caucuses are groups of Congressmen who come together to pursue a special interest or cause.

In his remarks at the meeting, Congressman Suozzi said he would work hand-in-hand with the community leaders and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, to formulate and implement effective strategies aimed at supporting the people of Pakistan.

“Our upcoming meetings with Ambassador Khan and fellow Congressmen in Washington D.C. will be crucial in addressing the most pressing concerns of the Pakistani-American community,” he said.

In this regard, Congressman Suozzi underscored the need for inculcating unity and the spirit of working together among Pakistani-Americans.

He also referred to his visit to Pakistan during the devastating floods, highlighting his successful endeavours in securing critical humanitarian assistance for the nation.

Imran Igra, organizer of the meeting and a driving force behind the reactivation of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, said, “Pakistan, as a young nation, is navigating through a political evolutionary process, but the people of Pakistan cannot afford to wait and continue to suffer.

“They need our support now, and that is precisely why we are organizing a delegation of Congressmen to visit Pakistan – to reassure the Pakistani people that America stands firmly by their side.”

Igra also said that Congressman Suozzi had expressed a keen interest in leading the delegation to Pakistan, accompanied by several other Congressional leaders.