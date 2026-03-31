US Congressmen praise Pakistan’s role in facilitating US-Iran peace talks

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Senior US Congressmen on Tuesday praised Pakistan’s active role in facilitating peace talks in the Middle East, particularly its contribution to delivering President Donald Trump’s 15-point plan aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Rep. Jack Bergman, Co-Chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, commended Pakistan’s leadership for advancing President Trump’s vision for regional peace.

“Strong partnerships and decisive action are key to lasting stability,” he wrote on his X timeline.

Rep. Ryan Zinke, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, lauded Pakistan’s initiative in hosting peace talks and delivering the US proposal.

“I applaud Pakistan’s leadership and initiative in hosting peace talks and delivering President Trump’s 15-point plan for peace in the Middle East. Bravo Zulu,” he also wrote on X.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced that the indirect talks between the United States and Iran were taking place through the messages being relayed by Pakistan.

“In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan,” he revealed on his X timeline.

He said that the United States had shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran.

On March 29, DPM Dar also hosted here the quadrilateral talks attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, wherein they discussed the possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region, besides advocating dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable pathway to prevent conflicts.

The ministers reaffirmed their unity to contain the situation, reduce the risk of military escalations, and create conditions for structured negotiations between relevant parties.

Foreign Minister Dar also told the visiting ministers that Pakistan was very happy that both Iran and the US had expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, APP’s Foreign Editor, leads coverage of the Prime Minister, President and Foreign Office, bringing over 20 years of journalism experience from local and international publications – Reach out at 03335293238/ ishtiaqrao@gmail.com/ X: ishtiaqrao