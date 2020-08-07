Urgent actions on Jammu & Kashmir needed: Ambassador

BEIJING, Aug 7 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has urged necessary actions be taken to ease the suffering of Kashmiri people.

In an interview with the Global Times after one year of Indian abolishment of the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he called for global community to take actions to alleviate the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

He emphasized that the Indian military siege of the Kashmiri people by what is now a de-facto police state has been ongoing for 365 days, with no end in sight.

“For this year alone, around 200 innocent Kashmiris have been killed, around 50 cases of rape and molestation and nearly 1,000 cases of destruction of houses and property have been reported. In addition to that, nearly 2,200 civilians have been arrested,” said Moint ul Haque who assumed the charge of the ambassador to China in early August.

In a joint statement by 18 United Nation special rapporteurs, India and the international community were called upon to take urgent actions to resolve the shocking human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. If India would not initiate a probe into rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), the global community should step up, it said.

It cited 68 instances of where children, between the ages of 9 and 17, have been detained by Indian security services in IOJK on national security-related charges, such as alleged association with armed groups.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concern in June over the continued use of pellet guns against children by the Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir. He urged India to stop torture and illegal detention of minors in the occupied valley.

Ambassador Moin ul Haq said, the international community and the United Nations should ensure that India revokes its illegal actions taken on and after August 5, 2019, adding, “India’s actions have threatened the regional peace and security”.

“Pakistan expects the global community to play the role of honest broker in the dispute, and take concrete actions to ameliorate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people. We could only hope that the growing international condemnation would dissuade India’s fascist religious-nationalist regime from their illegal acts,” he said.