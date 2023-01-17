Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated floodwater: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 17 (APP): Four million children are fighting for survival near contaminated and stagnant flood waters in Pakistan, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday.

While “the rains have ended…to a great degree, so has media attention,” UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, told reporters in Geneva, adding that with homes destroyed, children were facing a “bitter winter, without decent shelter”.

Deadly floods hit Pakistan last summer, and have now only partly receded. About 33 million people were affected in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, in what is widely regarded to have been Pakistan’s greatest climate disaster. Villages have reportedly been turned into islands, with many children orphaned and families living under scraps of plastic freezing conditions.

In flood-affected districts, around 1.6 million children were already suffering from severe acute malnutrition, while another six million children suffer from stunting, a condition which can cause irreversible damage to children’s brains, bodies, and immune systems.

“Post floods, this situation is expected to worsen exponentially,” warned Fadil.

“27 thousand schools have been washed away,” he said, but “UNICEF’s current appeal of $173 million is less than half funded”.

The total of $9 billion, pledged last week by international donors to help Pakistan recover from the catastrophe, was welcomed by Fadil, who emphasized that “children must be at the centre of recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts”.

The UNICEF spokesperson declared that real economic recovery and sustained growth could only be achieved if the necessary investments to meet the immediate and longer-term needs of children were made, and called for investment in building human capital and resiliency, particularly in rural Sindh and Balochistan where much of the devastation occurred.

“Pakistan is a known climate hotspot, and it is only a matter of time before another large-scale climate disaster strikes the country’s children,” he warned.

Earlier this month, UN chief Antonio Guterres reiterated the need to help developing countries such as Pakistan become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

The UN chief insisted that the international banking system needed radical reform in favour of developing countries, to “right a fundamental wrong”.

The UN development agency, UNDP, has warned that an additional nine million people are at risk of being pushed into poverty, on top of the 33 million affected by last summer’s devastating floods in Pakistan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Children from poorest households benefit the least from public education funding – UNICEF

Children from poorest households benefit the least from public education funding – UNICEF

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink agreement for arrangements of Hajj 1444

New Zealand Devon Conway celebrates after scoring half-century (50 runs) during the third and final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand Devon Conway celebrates after scoring half-century (50 runs) during the third and final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New...

Pakistani batsman going to pavilion after fell down his wicket by New Zealand during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistani batsman going to pavilion after fell down his wicket by New Zealand during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between...

Pakistan's batsman Mohammad Rizwan in full form plays a shot during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan’s batsman Mohammad Rizwan in full form plays a shot during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New...

Denmark pledges DKK 26.7 mln humanitarian assistance for Pakistani children

Pakistan’s economy based on strong footing, zero chance of default: Ahsan Iqbal

New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) with New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand’s Devon Conway celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) with New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match...

Cricket fans enjoying during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Cricket fans enjoying during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

A child or youth died once every 4.4 seconds in 2021 – UN report

A child or youth died once every 4.4 seconds in 2021 – UN report

Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistani captain Babar Azam getting bold during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistani player Naseem Shah celebrates after he took five wickets during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistani player Naseem Shah celebrates after he took five wickets during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand...