UNSC slams terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, calls for holding perpetrators accountable

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (APP): The UN Security Council Wednesday condemned “in the strongest terms “the deadly terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan division, and urged all states to cooperate with Pakistan in bringing those responsible for the “reprehensible” assault.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the Government of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” according to a press statement issued by the 15-member Council President for December, Jose de la Gasca of Ecuador.

The attack resulted in multiple casualties, including the martyrdom of at least 23 security personnel and more than 37 injured.

The statement said: “The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

“They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.”