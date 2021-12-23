UNSC resolution, US permission for transactions with Taliban major developments after OIC moot: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said the UNSC resolution to provide aid to Afghan people and US exemption to allow business with Taliban were major developments, made after the recently held OIC foreign ministers’ moot here.

“Surely, this is a major breakthrough. I want to congratulate the Afghan people. Alhamdullilah, OIC’s session of the foreign ministers starts coming to fruition,” the foreign minister told media.

The Security Council resolution, passed unanimously Wednesday, said, “This resolution provides an exemption from the UN Security Council assets freeze against listed members of the Taliban and associated entities solely for the provision of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan, which the council will review in one year.

Following #OICInPakistan, welcome 2 imp devpts in support of Afghan people:

➖@UN SC resolution to provide aid to Afghanistan, supporting basic needs

➖ The US exemption on US/UN officials doing permitted business w/ Taliban from U.S. sanctions, to help ease aid flow. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 23, 2021

He also mentioned the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s tweet wherein he appreciated Pakistan’s stance and also Saudi Arabia for convening the extraordinary meeting which would have positive outcomes.

“Following OIC session in Pakistan, welcome two important developments in support of Afghan people: UNSC resolution to provide aid to Afghanistan, supporting basic needs and the US exemption on US/UN officials doing permitted business with Taliban from US sanctions, to help ease aid flow,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

The foreign minister said the OIC session also succeeded in evolving consensus among the participants for appointing a special OIC envoy on Afghanistan humanitarian assistance, establishing a Trust Fund which also started receiving funds and launching a food security program.

Qureshi said he would also talk to the member countries to consider the option of establishing an air corridor or others to ensure an urgent supply of food.

The OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan is a prime example of our collective determination and action to help those most in-need. We thank Pakistan for hosting this vital meeting & inviting the global community to continue cooperating to support the Afghan people. #OIC4Afg — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 22, 2021

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that presented by the United States and adopted by all at the UNSC, the resolution would enable the United Nations and international NGOs to extend assistance to the Afghan people.

The resolution states that “payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted”.

This morning, the UNSC also unanimously passed Resolution 2615, drafted by the U.S. & designed to enable broader support for the basic needs of the Afghan people. Taken together, the message from the international community is clear: We are united in support of the Afghan people. — U.S. Special Representative Thomas West (@US4AfghanPeace) December 22, 2021

He said the relaxation of the sanctions had provided an atmosphere for contact with Taliban and carry out the humanitarian services.

Particularly appreciating the role of Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister said the OIC foreign minister’s extraordinary session held on December 19, proved to be a key to open up the avenue for support to the suffering people of Afghanistan.