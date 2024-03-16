UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan for 1 year

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 16 (APP): The United Nations Security Council Friday decided to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2025, with delegates emphasizing that cooperation with the Taliban was vital to establishing lasting peace.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2727 (2024), the Council stressed the importance of the continued presence of UNAMA and other UN agencies, funds and programmes across Afghanistan.

Further, it called on all relevant stakeholders to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country.

The Council also requested that the Secretary-General report every three months on the situation in Afghanistan and the implementation of UNAMA’s mandate.

Speaking after the vote, Japanese Ambassador Motohide Yoshikawa — Council President for March — said that the resolution ensures that UNAMA will remain equipped with a sufficient, robust and flexible mandate as it tackles the multifaceted challenges faced by Afghanistan.

The Mission’s presence is indispensable as the international community seeks to deepen engagement and build confidence with the Taliban, and it sends a strong message to the people of Afghanistan that the United Nations — backed by the Council — “will continue to work tirelessly for them”, he said.

Similarly, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that, by extending UNAMA’s mandate, the Council has enabled the United Nations to continue addressing the international community’s priorities in Afghanistan, promoting peace and stability and facilitating dialogue among all national political actors.

She underscored, however, the need to support efforts to restore the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans — particularly women and girls.

“The Afghan people deserve to see peace, security and stability, ” the US envoy added.

Russian Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva asserted that cooperation with the Taliban is vital to establishing a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

While the UN’s consistent support sends a message about the international community’s commitment to peace and stability in that country, she rejected unjustifiable attempts to politicize the humanitarian sphere.

Meanwhile, Chinese Envoy Geng Shuang expressed regret that the resolution failed to reflect the latest developments in Afghanistan, stating that — over two years after the withdrawal of foreign troops — the country’s overall domestic situation is stable.

However, he said it still faces humanitarian, economic and terrorism challenges, and he expressed hope that UNAMA will continue to play an active role in promoting stable development, facilitating regional integration and helping Afghanistan’s people build a better life.

APP/ift