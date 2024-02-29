UNSC reform should not serve interest of few countries: China

BEIJING, Feb 29 (APP): China on Thursday said that it supported the steady progress of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform in the right direction, increasing the representation and voice of developing countries, giving more small and medium sized countries the opportunity to participate in decision-making, and eventually benefiting all member states.

“The reform should benefit all member states not serve the selfish interests of few countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

She said that the UNSC’s reform was an integral part of the overall reform of the United Nations. “China supports necessary UNSC reforms so that it can better perform duty of safeguarding the international peace and security and respond to major global challenges.”

“We believe the reform should increase the representation say of the developing countries, allow more medium and small seized countries the opportunity to take part in making the Security Council uphold the solidarity and cooperation of the international community and seek the most extensive consensus and reach a package solution through full consultation of all member states,” she added.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson allayed the impression that the UN entire system was only serving the interests of P5, saying the “United Nations represents the overwhelming majority of the world”.

“You mentioned the Security Council reform, I believe that everyone recognizes that there is a need for reform of the security council but I don’t think the Council only represents the P5. It also represents the rights of other countries.”

Mao Ning said that China believed that medium and small sized countries should have the opportunity to take part in the decision making of the Security Council.

“But as for how to reform specifically, we believe that the member states should engage in consultations extensively, so that the reform can benefit all member states.”

It may be mentioned here that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Tareq M. A.M. Albanai and Alexander Marschik, co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on UNSC Reform of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Albanai and Marschik, who are permanent representatives to the UN of Kuwait and Austria, expressed their appreciation for China in strengthening the role of the UN and upholding multilateralism and safeguarding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.