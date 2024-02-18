UNSC expected to vote on Gaza ceasefire Tuesday, as US again threatens veto

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 18 (APP): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is expected to vote Tuesday on an Algerian resolution for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Israel’s deadly war against Gaza, although the United States again appeared set to block it.

Algeria, the only Arab member of the Council, circulated an initial draft resolution more than two weeks ago. But U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield lost no time to say that the Algerian move could jeopardize “sensitive negotiations” aimed at brokering a pause in the war.

The latest version of the text “demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that must be respected by all parties.”

It also “rejects forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population,” and it “demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza have killed at least 28,775 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 68,552 since October 7.

The Algerian move follows last month’s decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to prevent death, destruction, and any acts of genocide in besieged Gaza.

The court asked Israel to do everything it could to “prevent the commission of all acts within the scope” of the Genocide Convention.

According to the ruling, Israel must take “all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide”.

It also said that Israel must take “immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians”.

Additionally, the court ruled that Israel must try to limit death and damage in Gaza.

Algeria requested on Saturday that the Council vote on Tuesday, diplomats said. To be adopted, a U.N. Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, China, or Russia.

“The United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Saturday.

The United States traditionally shields its ally Israel from U.N. action and has already twice vetoed council action since Oct. 7. But it has also abstained twice, allowing the council to adopt resolutions that aimed to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza and called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting.