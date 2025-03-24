UNRWA chief calls Israel’s Gaza aid ban, now its 3rd week, a ‘collective punishment’

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 24 (APP): The tight Israeli blockade of humanitarian supplies is pushing Gaza closer to an acute hunger crisis, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), said on Sunday.

Mr. Lazzarini made the remarks in a social media post, in which he noted that the siege, which is preventing food, medicines, water and fuel from entering the occupied Palestinian territory, has lasted longer than blockades imposed during the first phase of the war.

The UNRWA chief pointed out that people in Gaza depend on imports via Israel for their survival. “Every day that passes without the entry of aid means more children go to bed hungry, diseases spread and deprivation deepens.” Gaza, he added, is inching closer to an acute hunger crisis.

The current conflict began on 7 Oct 2023. At least 50,00 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in deadly Israeli attacks.

After a brief ceasefire, during which several hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, a bombing campaign and ground operation against Gaza has resumed. Since then, hundreds of civilians, including children, have been killed.

Sam Rose, UNRWA Acting Director of Affairs in the enclave, warned on Friday that, if the ceasefire is not restored, it will lead to “large-scale loss of life, damage to infrastructure and property, increased risk of infectious disease, and massive trauma for the one million children and for the two million civilians who live in Gaza.”

Describing the banning of aid as a “collective punishment” on Gaza’s population, overwhelmingly “children, women and ordinary men,” Mr. Lazzarini called for the siege to be lifted, for Hamas to release the remaining hostages and for humanitarian aid and commercial supplies to be brought into Gaza uninterrupted and at scale.

APP/ift