Unprovoked firing, raids along Pak-Afghan border; a serious provocation: DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Sunday, while expressing deep concerns over the developments on Pak-Afghan border, said that unprovoked firing and raids along Pak-Afghan border by the Taliban Government was a serious provocation.

He said that Pakistan would take all possible measures to defend its own territory, sovereignty and its people.

“Pakistan’s befitting response and strikes are against Taliban infrastructure and to neutralize Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil. Our defensive response is not targeted towards peace loving Afghan civilian population. Unlike Taliban Forces, we are exercising extreme caution in our defensive responses to avoid loss of civilian lives,” he posted on X handle.

The DPM/FM reiterated that they expected Taliban government to take concrete measures against terrorist elements and their perpetrators that wish to derail Pak-Afghan relations.

