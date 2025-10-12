Sunday, October 12, 2025
HomeInternational NewsUnprovoked firing, raids along Pak-Afghan border; a serious provocation: DPM Dar
International NewsNational

Unprovoked firing, raids along Pak-Afghan border; a serious provocation: DPM Dar

1
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Sunday, while expressing deep concerns over the developments on Pak-Afghan border, said that unprovoked firing and raids along Pak-Afghan border by the Taliban Government was a serious provocation.

He said that Pakistan would take all possible measures to defend its own territory, sovereignty and its people.

Unprovoked firing, raids along Pak-Afghan border; a serious provocation: DPM Dar

Pakistan’s befitting response and strikes are against Taliban infrastructure and to neutralize Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil. Our defensive response is not targeted towards peace loving Afghan civilian population. Unlike Taliban Forces, we are exercising extreme caution in our defensive responses to avoid loss of civilian lives,” he posted on X handle.

The DPM/FM reiterated that they expected Taliban government to take concrete measures against terrorist elements and their perpetrators that wish to derail Pak-Afghan relations.

https://x.com/MIshaqDar50/status/1977301437160779869

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan