UNHCR warns of 'full-scale' humanitarian crisis amid conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 17 (APP): The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, Tuesday warned that a “full-scale” humanitarian crisis is unfolding as thousands of refugees flee each day amid the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to seek safety in eastern Sudan.

More than 27,000 have now crossed into Sudan through crossing points in Kassala and Gedaref states, as well as a new location further south at Aderafi, where Ethiopian refugees started crossing over the weekend, according to UNHCR.

The scale of the influx is the worst that part of the country has seen in over 20 years, according to the agency.

“Women, men and children have been crossing the border at the rate of 4,000 per day since 10 November, rapidly overwhelming the humanitarian response capacity on the ground,” Babar Baloch, UNHCR spokesperson, told a news briefing in Geneva.

“Refugees fleeing the fighting continue to arrive exhausted from the long trek to safety, with few belongings”, he added.

According to news reports, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has indicated the military operation that was launched in response to the reported occupation of a Government military base by Tigrayan forces nearly two weeks ago, would continue, although he said it was now in its “final phase”.

UN agencies, along with relief partners have ramped up assistance – delivering food rations, hot meals and clean water, as well as setting up latrines and temporary shelters.

They are also supporting the Sudanese Government in its response. But the needs continue to grow.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is also supporting other humanitarian workers in its response, providing fuel for vehicles and generators in remote locations. The UN Humanitarian Air Service, managed by WFP, has also increased flights from three times per week to daily flights for aid workers.

Since Saturday, UNHCR has relocated 2,500 refugees from the border to Um Raquba settlement site, in eastern Sudan. There is however, a “critical need” to identify more sites so that refugees can be relocated away from the border and can access assistance and services, said Mr. Baloch.

UNHCR has also issued an emergency fund-raising appeal, through which people can help provide urgent, lifesaving assistance to refugees. Click here to make a donation

Meanwhile in the Tigray region of Ethiopia itself, lack of electricity, telecommunications, fuel and cash, continue to severely hamper any humanitarian response, the UNHCR spokesperson said.

“After nearly two weeks of conflict, reports of larger numbers of internally displaced grow daily, while the lack of access to those in need, coupled with the inability to move in goods to the region, remain major impediments to providing assistance,” he said.

UNHCR and partners are on standby to provide assistance to the displaced in Tigray, including basic items, when access and security allow.

The conflict is also a major ongoing concern for the Eritrean refugee population of nearly 100,000 in Tigray, who are reliant on assistance from UNHCR and partners.

“Potential for further displacement of refugees inside the country is increasingly a real possibility .

The humanitarian situation as result of this crisis is growing rapidly” he warned, reiterating UNCHR’s call for peace and urge all parties to respect the safety and security for all civilians in Tigray.