UNGA unanimously adopts Pak-sponsored resolution fostering interreligious dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 19 (APP):The UN General Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution, sponsored by Pakistan and the Philippines, that underscored the need for promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace and non-violence in the world.

Co-sponsored by over 40 states, the resolution called on States to promote inclusion and unity to combat racism, xenophobia, hate speech, violence and discrimination.

Diplomats at the UN noted that the text was adopted without a vote, and pointed out that it came amid an alarming rise in religious intolerance and racism, particularly the upsurge of Islamophobia across the globe.

“The unanimous adoption of the resolution by the 193-member Assembly sends a message of international solidarity and cooperation.”

The resolution also reaffirmed the solemn commitment of all States to fulfill their obligations to promote universal respect for and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“To secure universal peace among and within nations, it is essential to promote a ‘culture of peace’ – a culture which respects, accepts and accommodates – in policy and practice – the diverse ethnical, religious and cultures which compose the mosaic of the modern States and our globalized international community,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram said, while introducing the resolution in the 193-member Assembly.

Ambassador Akram said that the primary purpose of the United Nations is to maintain international peace and security. The UN Charter, he pointed out, provides such mechanisms to promote peaceful settlement of disputes.

First introduced in 2004 as a response to the fatal theory of the ‘Clash of Civilization’ that followed the 9/11 attacks, the Pakistan-Philippines resolution has sought to promote a steadfast commitment by member states to foster interreligious and intercultural dialogue in advancing understanding and cultivating a culture of peace.

This year, Pakistan, as the lead facilitator, managed to restore the traditional consensus support after an interruption of couple of years during which the resolution had to be put to vote following some disagreements from the U.S. and European Union. That effort required painstaking, open and inclusive negotiations.

Also, due to Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, this year’s text recalls the General Assembly’s 2022 resolution, initiated by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC, to observe 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Monday’s resolution also welcomes the observance of this Day, which was co-hosted by the then President General Assembly and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The resolution stresses that the exercise of the right to freedom of expression carries with it special duties and responsibilities, and must therefore be subjected to legitimate restrictions. It acknowledges the significance and respect for “religious symbols”.

The text also reaffirms that violence is never a justifiable or acceptable response to acts of intolerance and that “such violence should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group”.

Pakistan, on its part, has pledged to lead efforts to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue, understanding and cooperation for peace and the values of peaceful co-existence and inter-faith and cultural harmony.