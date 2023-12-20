UNGA adopts Pak resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination, urges end to occupation

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 20 (APP): The UN General Assembly Tuesday stamped its approval on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination for peoples who are subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation such as those in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Palestine.

The text, which was adopted by consensus, was recommended last month by the 193-member Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with Social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

Pakistan has been tabling this resolution since 1981 in an effort to focus the world’s attention on the peoples still struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination, including those in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Co-sponsored by 64 countries, the resolution calls on countries to immediately cease their foreign military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment.

The resolution also declared the General Assembly’s firm opposition to acts of foreign military intervention, aggression and occupation, since these have resulted in the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination and other human rights in certain parts of the world.

It called on those States responsible to cease immediately their military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as all acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment.

The Assembly also deplored the plight of millions of refugees and displaced persons who have been uprooted as a result of these acts and reaffirmed their right to return to their homes voluntarily in safety and honour.

It urges the Human Rights Council to give special attention to the violation of human rights, especially the right to self-determination, resulting from foreign military intervention, aggression or occupation.

A press release of the Pakistan mission to the UN said that the adoption of this resolution was a vindication of the inherent right of peoples in Occupied Palestinian Territories and Indian Occupied Kashmir to self-determination, as enshrined in international law, the UN Charter and numerous UN resolutions. “It will provide the people of Occupied Palestinian Territories and Indian occupied Kashmir hope in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination,” the press release added.

The resolution also requests the Secretary-General to report to the next session of the General Assembly on this question.